Join our discussion on Pomona's developmental center

California Watch invites you to share your insights and experiences regarding the Lanterman Developmental Center in Pomona. On April 3, reporter Ryan Gabrielson, who has covered the state’s developmental centers in his series Broken Shield, will participate in a discussion on topics ranging from the closure of the Lanterman Developmental Center to soaring overtime pay for the centers' police force.

What does this development mean for the city of Pomona, the developmental center and its patients, and the people who live in surrounding communities?

We invite stakeholders to discuss this and other questions. The conversation will be moderated by Joaquin Alvarado, chief strategy officer for the Center for Investigative Reporting, the parent organization of California Watch. Gabrielson will discuss his investigative findings and answer questions.

Details

When: April 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: UC Riverside Extension campus, Conference Room A

1200 University Ave., Riverside

$5 parking on-site

RSVP: This event is free to the public, but registration is required: http://lantermandc.eventbrite.com.