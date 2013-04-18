To mark 1906 quake, resources to teach kids about disaster safety

To commemorate the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire and follow up on our investigation into the seismic safety of California’s schools, the Center for Investigate Reporting is teaming up with the American Red Cross Bay Area Chapter today for a “prep rally” on seismic preparedness. The event at the California Academy of Sciences will provide resources and tips for families on what to do in an earthquake. It will also feature appearances by sports stars Jerry Rice and Kristi Yamaguchi. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. Click here for more details.

Photos of major earthquakes in California since 1906

We also have some great resources for children:

For the complete investigation of earthquake safety standards in California public schools, check out our series On Shaky Ground.