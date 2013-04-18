To mark 1906 quake, resources to teach kids about disaster safety

To commemorate the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire and follow up on our investigation into the seismic safety of California’s schools, the Center for Investigate Reporting is teaming up with the American Red Cross Bay Area Chapter today for a “prep rally” on seismic preparedness. The event at the California Academy of Sciences will provide resources and tips for families on what to do in an earthquake. It will also feature appearances by sports stars Jerry Rice and Kristi Yamaguchi. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. Click here for more details.
Photos of major earthquakes in California since 1906
We also have some great resources for children:
- In our “Ready to Rumble” coloring book, watchdog Sunny teaches kids what to do during an earthquake. You can color online or order books for your school.
- Our new Junior Watchdog video explains what you should have in your emergency kit.
English version:
Spanish version:Watch more of our finger puppet videos for kids here.
- Is your school located along a fault? California Watch, which CIR founded in 2009, conducted an investigation that revealed state regulators failed to enforce earthquake safety laws in public schools. Our interactive map shows you seismic dangers near California schools in your neighborhood.
- Want to take this information with you? Download our myFault iPhone app. It uses official maps and data to identify potential seismic dangers and hazards around your home, school or workplace.
For the complete investigation of earthquake safety standards in California public schools, check out our series On Shaky Ground.
Comments
via Twitter