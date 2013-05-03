State attorneys general investigating for-profit colleges

California's attorney general has joined the U.S. Department of Justice and several other states in a whistleblower lawsuit against for-profit educational firm Education Management Corp. See which attorneys general in other states have launched investigations of for-profit colleges.
|State
|Company
|Focus
|More info
|California
|Bridgepoint Education
|2009 to present
|Bridgepoint's 8-K
|California
|Corinthian Colleges
|Information related to a stipulated judgment agreed to by the company and the California Attorney General in July 2007
|Corinthian's Form 10Q
|Delaware
|University of Phoenix
|2006 to present
|Florida
|Career Education Corporation
|Determine whether Sanford Brown Colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices
|Florida
|Concorde Career College
|Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices
|Florida
|Corinthian Colleges
|Determine whether Everest College campuses have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices
|Florida
|Education Management Corporation
|Determine whether Argosy University campuses have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices
|Florida
|Kaplan University
|Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices
|Florida
|Keiser University
|Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices
|Florida
|MedVance Institute
|Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices
|Florida
|University of Phoenix
|Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices
|Illinois
|Corinthian Colleges
|Potential issues related to financial aid, admissions, students and other areas
|Corinthian's Form 10Q
|Illinois
|DeVry Inc.
|Whether DeVry caused false claims and/or false statements to be submitted to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts relating to student loans, guarantees, and grants provided to DeVry’s Massachusetts students
|DeVry's 8-K
|Illinois
|Kaplan University
|Unclear
|Iowa
|Bridgepoint Education
|Possible violations of the Iowa's Consumer Fraud Act by Ashford University
|Kentucky
|Education Management Corporation
|Student loan default rates, recruitment practices and job placements at Brown Mackie Colleges
|EDMC's Form 10-Q
|Kentucky
|National College
|Student loan default rates, recruitment practices and job placements
|Kentucky
|Sullivan University
|Student loan default rates, recruitment practices and job placements at Spencerian College
|Lexington Herald-Leader
|Kentucky
|Three other unnamed universities
|Student loan default rates, recruitment practices and job placements
|Massachusetts
|Corinthian Colleges
|Recruitment and student loan practices at Everest College campuses
|Massachusetts
|DeVry Inc.
|Determine whether the compensation practices of DeVry and certain of its affiliates are in compliance with the Incentive Compensation Ban of the Higher Education Act. Subpoena issued pursuant to the Illinois False Claims Act.
|DeVry's Form 8-K
|Massachusetts
|Education Management Corporation
|Alleged submissions of false claims by The New England Institute of Art to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
|EDMC's Form 10-Q
|Massachusetts
|ITT Educational Services, Inc.
|Allegations the company engaged in unfair or deceptive practices in connection with marketing and advertising job placement and student outcomes, the recruitment of students, and the financing of education
|ITT's Form 10-K
|Massachusetts
|Kaplan University
|Recruitment and student loan practices at Kaplan Career Institute
|Massachusetts
|University of Phoenix
|Recruitment and student loan practices
|Minnesota
|Unnamed institutions
|How for-profit colleges market to veterans and active duty military personnel with GI Bill benefits. According to the Star Tribune, the investigation is focused on more than one and fewer than six institutions with locations in Minnesota.
|Star Tribune
|New York
|Bridgepoint Education
|Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws
|New York
|Career Education Corporation
|Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws
|New York
|Corinthian Colleges
|Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws
|New York
|Education Management Corporation
|Compensation of admissions representatives and recruiting activities at the Art Institute of New York City and fully online students who reside in the state. The period covered is January 1, 2000 through the present.
|EDMC's Form 10-Q
|New York
|Lincoln Educational Services
|Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws
|New York
|Trump Entrepreneur Initiative
|Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws
|North Carolina
|Bridgepoint Education
|Possible violations of North Carolina consumer protection law at Ashford University
|Bridgepoint's Form 8-K
|North Carolina
|Kaplan College
|Possible violations of North Carolina consumer protection law
|Charlotte Observer
|Oregon
|Corinthian Colleges
|Advertising; student recruitment; admissions; licensure and accreditation; compensation, training and evaluations of admissions personnel; job opportunities and placements of graduates; student complaints; and various other matters at Everest College and Heald College campuses. The investigation closed without enforcement action, according to Corinthian's Aug. 24, 2012 filing.
|Corinthian's Form 10Q
|West Virginia
|National College
|Unclear
|The West Virginia Record
