State attorneys general investigating for-profit colleges

California Bridgepoint Education 2009 to present Bridgepoint's 8-K

California Corinthian Colleges Information related to a stipulated judgment agreed to by the company and the California Attorney General in July 2007 Corinthian's Form 10Q

Delaware University of Phoenix 2006 to present

Florida Career Education Corporation Determine whether Sanford Brown Colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices

Florida Concorde Career College Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices

Florida Corinthian Colleges Determine whether Everest College campuses have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices

Florida Education Management Corporation Determine whether Argosy University campuses have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices

Florida Kaplan University Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices

Florida Keiser University Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices

Florida MedVance Institute Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices

Florida University of Phoenix Determine whether colleges have violated Florida law prohibiting deceptive or unfair business practices

Illinois Corinthian Colleges Potential issues related to financial aid, admissions, students and other areas Corinthian's Form 10Q

Illinois DeVry Inc. Whether DeVry caused false claims and/or false statements to be submitted to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts relating to student loans, guarantees, and grants provided to DeVry’s Massachusetts students DeVry's 8-K

Illinois Kaplan University Unclear

Iowa Bridgepoint Education Possible violations of the Iowa's Consumer Fraud Act by Ashford University

Kentucky Education Management Corporation Student loan default rates, recruitment practices and job placements at Brown Mackie Colleges EDMC's Form 10-Q

Kentucky National College Student loan default rates, recruitment practices and job placements

Kentucky Sullivan University Student loan default rates, recruitment practices and job placements at Spencerian College Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky Three other unnamed universities Student loan default rates, recruitment practices and job placements

Massachusetts Corinthian Colleges Recruitment and student loan practices at Everest College campuses

Massachusetts DeVry Inc. Determine whether the compensation practices of DeVry and certain of its affiliates are in compliance with the Incentive Compensation Ban of the Higher Education Act. Subpoena issued pursuant to the Illinois False Claims Act. DeVry's Form 8-K

Massachusetts Education Management Corporation Alleged submissions of false claims by The New England Institute of Art to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. EDMC's Form 10-Q

Massachusetts ITT Educational Services, Inc. Allegations the company engaged in unfair or deceptive practices in connection with marketing and advertising job placement and student outcomes, the recruitment of students, and the financing of education ITT's Form 10-K

Massachusetts Kaplan University Recruitment and student loan practices at Kaplan Career Institute

Massachusetts University of Phoenix Recruitment and student loan practices

Minnesota Unnamed institutions How for-profit colleges market to veterans and active duty military personnel with GI Bill benefits. According to the Star Tribune, the investigation is focused on more than one and fewer than six institutions with locations in Minnesota. Star Tribune

New York Bridgepoint Education Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws

New York Career Education Corporation Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws

New York Corinthian Colleges Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws

New York Education Management Corporation Compensation of admissions representatives and recruiting activities at the Art Institute of New York City and fully online students who reside in the state. The period covered is January 1, 2000 through the present. EDMC's Form 10-Q

New York Lincoln Educational Services Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws

New York Trump Entrepreneur Initiative Possible violations of New York's securities, finance and other laws

North Carolina Bridgepoint Education Possible violations of North Carolina consumer protection law at Ashford University Bridgepoint's Form 8-K

North Carolina Kaplan College Possible violations of North Carolina consumer protection law Charlotte Observer

Oregon Corinthian Colleges Advertising; student recruitment; admissions; licensure and accreditation; compensation, training and evaluations of admissions personnel; job opportunities and placements of graduates; student complaints; and various other matters at Everest College and Heald College campuses. The investigation closed without enforcement action, according to Corinthian's Aug. 24, 2012 filing. Corinthian's Form 10Q