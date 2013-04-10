Map: Where have Oakland police officer-involved shootings occurred?

UPDATE, April 11, 2013: This map updates to include address information for a January 2001 shooting.

Between 2000 and 2012, officers in the Oakland Police Department discharged their weapons in at least 103 separate incidents, shooting at least 67 suspects, according to department data.

Using information from the police department, we created a map of each police-involved shooting, fatal and nonfatal, which you can view below. Included in each data point are the time of the shooting, the name of the officer or officers involved, and the name of the person shot (if anyone).

This data is the result of a public records request by the Center for Investigative Reporting for all Oakland police officer-involved shooting incidents since 2000. The department provided three versions of the data, some of which were missing information. Two spreadsheets omitted data before 2003 and lacked details on at least 23 shooting incidents since that year through 2012. A third version provided by the department omitted the 2008 officer-involved shooting death of Leslie Allen. The Center for Investigative Reporting entered address information on Allen's case based on the district attorney’s report, but CIR has not independently verified the accuracy of the remaining department records.

As reporter Shoshana Walter reveals in a review of police prosecution records, prosecutors often use former police officers to conduct investigations of officer-involved shootings at their previous departments. Out of 23 cases that Alameda County prosecutors proved justified and closed since 2000, 10 were investigated by former Oakland police officers, the records show.

Use the map to toggle between different years and see information on each shooting. Six shootings did not include location data from the Oakland Police Department, so information on those incidents is listed below the map. Also listed are shootings that involved Oakland officers outside city limits.

All data in the map was provided by the Oakland Police Department unless otherwise noted. If you see any errors, please email me at cgoins@cironline.org.

* Officer-involved shooting information provided by the Oakland Police Department. In some cases, the Center for Investigative Reporting consulted news reports and police records to complete missing fields of information.

Shootings without address information

July 4, 2000 – 7:49 p.m.

Name of person shot: Esters, Maurice

Name of officer(s): M. Yoell, A. Centeno

Jan. 16, 2002 – 7:27 p.m.

Subject not shot

Name of officer(s): M. Hackenberg

Dec. 4, 2003 – 3:55 p.m.

Subject not shot

Name of officer(s): R. Gill

April 23, 2004 – 10:05 p.m.

Subject not shot

Name of officer(s): M. Healy

June 20, 2007 – 11:10 p.m.

Subject not shot

Name of officer(s): W. Pappas

Shootings outside Oakland

July 25, 2003 – 11:37 a.m., 2232 Haste St., Berkeley

Name of person shot: Glennel Givens Jr.

Name of officer(s): Information not provided

Jan. 17, 2004 – 11:00 a.m., 1221 Tara Hills Drive, Pinole

Subject not shot

Name of officer(s): J. Albert

June 5, 2004 – 3:14 a.m., Sacramento

Name of person shot: Hernton, Cassius

Name of officer(s): O. Crum, R. Holmgren, A. Alcantar